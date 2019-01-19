Security personnel supervising a curfew in Yendi killed a young man and arrested two after unknown gunmen attempting to disrupt the enskinment of a new Ya Naa opened fire near the Gbewaa Palace, police Northern Regional spokesman, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko has confirmed.

The gunmen hiding in an uncompleted building started to fire towards the palace when kingmakers were accompanying the Ya Naa elect, former chief of Savelugu Yoo Naa Abukari Mahama, into the Katini (royal shrine) to complete the most important phase of his enskinment Friday night.

“security personnel on ground returned fire toward said direction and pursued the shooters inside the building”, Tanko said.

The motive of the attack was to prevent the enskinment after some sympathizers of some of the contestants were disappointed and angry. Four persons contested for the Ya Naa position; including the two former Regents, Chief of Tampion and the Savelugu Naa.

Starr News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Eliasu Tanko in Yendi heard and counted dozens of gunshots coming from the suburbs of the Kuga Naa and new Ya Naa.

“Two men were however arrested with an AK 47 assault rifle and one unidentified man believe to be in his 35th year was also found died in the compound of said house that is where the firing was coming from”.

The arrested men have since refused to disclose their identity to police, the police adds.

The body of the deceased identified as Gadafi, an Abudu sympathizer, was sent to the Yendi Government Hospital morgue for preservation after he was confirmed died by Mr. Alid Hamza nurse on duty at the emergency block of the said health facility.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko