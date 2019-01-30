Civil Servants who have hit their retirement age but are still in the public service will soon be removed from the public sector payroll, Auditor General Daniel Domelovo has hinted.

The move is intended to rid the service of overaged staff in compliance with regulations of the public service.

“We shall also identify those who are overaged because under Article 199 of the constitution, which is the supreme law of Ghana, it says that if you are a public servant, at the age of 60 you go home, however, depending upon the exigency you can be given a contract for two years, two years and one – a maximum of five.



“But some workers are 66 years, 67 years, 68 years, 69 years, 70 years and they are still there. When are they going to go? We are going to come out with these names and disallow their existence on the payroll so that they follow up to the high court and go and appeal against it,” Mr. Domelevo warned at 5th Delegates Conference of the Audit Service Division Union of Public Sector Workers Union of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The statement comes at a time when government is denying reports that it has directed public sector CEOs who are beyond the retirement age to leave office.

The reports suggested that Presidency had directed eight CEOs to leave over office by the end of March because of their age.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM