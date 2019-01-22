The 2019 Global Ministers’ Conference of The Church of Pentecost has begun at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The maiden conference, which has in attendance all ministers of the Church from 100 nations across the world, numbering about 3,000, started on Tuesday, January 22, and will end on Sunday, January 27, 2019, under the theme, “I Will Build My Church” (Matthew 16:18; Titus 2:13-14), which is the 2019 theme of the Church.

Opening the conference on Tuesday morning, the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, applauded the ministers for the exploits they are doing in bringing the world into the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ in their various duty stations around the globe in the face of the many challenges.

“We are not unaware of the long distances some of you have to trek on foot, the dangers of using bicycles and motor bikes on sandy lands in the arid places of the nations, travelling long distances to go and meet with congregations and the frustrations associated with rescuing souls from the kingdom of darkness; yet, the able hand of God has brought us this far.”

“We indeed testify with Apostle Paul that though “we are pressed on every side by troubles, we are not crushed. We are perplexed, but not driven to despair (2 Cor. 4:8, NLT),’” he added.

Quoting from 1 Thessalonians 1:3, Hebrews 6:10, he assured the ministers that God will not forget their work and the love shown to Him.

The Chairman, however, stressed the need for them to retreat and refresh, pointing out that the conference will prepare them for the journey ahead.

“It is however important to note that as we get busy for the Lord, there is the tendency to lose touch with the source, the Lord Jesus Christ; hence this conference. We are here therefore to retreat, refuel and refresh for the task ahead,” he stressed.

The conference will be full of teachings, fasting and prayers.

The Chairman called on the participants to “drink deep from the Spirit and feed heavily on His Word,” adding, “This means we have to prepare intentionally for each day of the conference. Let everyone of us prepare to meet our God.”

Some of the topics to be treated during the conference include: the Purpose of the Church, the Nature of the Church, the Life of the Church, the Leadership of the Church, the Mission of the Church, the Marks of the Early Church – lessons for the local Church from Acts 2:42-47 and the Church and the Christian Home (possessing the nations by possessing the home).

Among the speakers are Apostle Eric Nyamekye (Chairman), Apostle Alexander Nana Kumi-Larbi (General Secretary), Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi-Addo (International Missions Director), Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah (Rtd) -immediate past Chairman, Apostle Ekow Badu Wood (Kasoa Area Head), Apostle Miezou Kacou Amalanon Ernest (National Head of the International Church of Pentecost of La Côte d’Ivoire), and Apostle Marc Koffi Fatchao (National Chairman of the Church in Benin).

Others are Rev. Dr. Kwame B. Bansah (General Secretary, Assemblies of God Church Ghana and the immediate past National Director of the Ghana Evangelism Committee), Apostle Yaw Adjei-Kwarteng (Hohoe Area Head and Executive Council Member), Apostle Dr. Daniel Okyere Walker (Rector, Pentecost University College and Executive Council Member), Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Kwesi Anim (Principal of The Pentecost Theological Seminary, Gomoa Fetteh), and Apostle Dr. Lord Elorm Donkor (Principal of the Birmingham Christian College, The Church of Pentecost’s theological college for Europe).

Source: Church of Pentecost