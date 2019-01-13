Former South Africa and Leeds United striker Phil Masinga has died aged 49, says his country’s football association.

Masinga played at Leeds between 1994 and 1996 and also had spells at St Gallen in Switzerland and Italian clubs Salernitana and Bari.

“Sad day for South African football,” said South Africa Football Association president Danny Jordaan.

“A loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play.”

No further details have been released about his death.

Masinga made his debut for South Africa in July 1992 against Cameroon in his country’s first match following readmission to international football by Fifa after the end of Apartheid.

He will best be remembered for his goal against Congo, which ensured South Africa qualified for their first World Cup appearance in 1998.

Masinga was also a member of the victorious 1996 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The former forward made 31 league appearances for Leeds, scoring five goals.

“It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing,” said a statement from the Elland Road club.

“The thoughts of everyone at LUFC are with his family and friends.”

