The Police in Tema has arrested the domestic staff of murdered Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port, Josephine Asante.

The deceased was allegedly murdered in her bedroom after returning from a Senior Staff party.

The ‘houseboy’ Christian Adjei is currently in custody, assisting with investigations. A spokesperson for the Tema Regional Police Command, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwa told Starr News that investigations into the murder of Mrs Asante has been intensified to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

“…In the house we met the son…and then the house help or the houseboy, we interrogated him and he said he saw somebody wearing black top who was running away. We also picked the keys at the entrance of the gate. So, as I speak to you now, we have Christian Adjei who’s the houseboy and he’s in police custody assisting with the investigation,” DSP Benefo Darkwa said on Morning Starr with Francis Abban.

But Security Analyst, Adam Bona has criticized the police over it handling of the matter.

“One problem we have in this country with policing is that they are usually not able to give response and quick information when it has to do with suspected suicide and so for me I think by now the police should have known the type of blade, when I say blade, the type of knife, the type of gun that was used.

“We need to know. In situations like these, there are more than 1000 clues that would lead the police to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator of some of these crimes. But unfortunately they fail to provide us information,” Mr. Bonah said.

Meanwhile, the Organized labour is demanding a probe into the recent killing of some top level managers.

A Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited was also shot and killed a week before this latest incident.

Samuel Ananga, Tema Regional Officer of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union said “We at labour we have to sit down and look around it. We can’t be leaving in insecurity. Today is this lady. We don’t know whose turn it will be tomorrow,” said Ananga.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM