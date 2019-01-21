It has emerged the February 2, 2019 date the police and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) announced as when the embattled Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold will face court in Dubai is a Saturday – and courts in Dubai do not sit on Saturdays, Starr news has learnt.

The joint statement by the security agencies who are investigating Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1, upon the government delegation from Dubai Friday, said the troubled chief executive will face his first court session on February 2.

”It is the understanding of the Ghanaian delegation that Mr. Mensah faces misdemeanor charges in the UAE and will be made available to Ghana upon the final determination of his current case in the UAE. His case is next due for court on February 2,2019”.

Clarifying the matter, the director of public affairs of the Ghana Police Service ACP David Eklu told Starr News there may be a special arrangement where the court will sit on Saturday over the matter or the date could have been typing error.

“We understand February 2 is a weekend….I am not too sure about the situation in Dubai. In certain cases the court may hold a sitting on weekend. But that does not negate the fact that he will be going to court in February.

“In typing, on the calendar you can even get the day wrong. You might think that Friday is February 2 or 3rd. So to me it is not a significant thing. It can be typo error, it can be an error, and it can be true that the court have an arrangement to sit on Saturday”.

The government delegation was dispatched to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate the extradition of the Menzgold boss.

The Joseph Dindiok Kpemka-led delegation was hurriedly dispatched to the UAE to negotiate the repatriation of Appiah Mensah affectionately referred to as NAM1 following reports that he was arrested in the Gulf country in a gold deal gone bad.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM