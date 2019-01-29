The leadership of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat (NPFS) on January 28, 2019 met the Ghana Tanker Drivers Union (GTDU) in Tema.

The meeting, the first of its kind in the management and administration of Premix Fuel in Ghana was to afford the National Chairman of the NPFC, Nii Lante Bannerman and the Administrator of the NPFS, Nana Abrokwah Asare, the opportunity to commend the drivers for their adherence to the rules and regulations regarding the transportation of Premix Fuel in 2018.

The meeting also offered both parties the opportunity to discuss various issues affecting the management and supply of the Premix Fuel such as Best Safety Practices, Premix Fuel shortages at the various points of discharge, Premix Fuel Diversion, Tanker Driver Welfare and many more.

The NPFS announced at the meeting that the “traceability forms” would be re-introduced to improve the distribution chain of Premix Fuel.

In his address, Mr Bannerman also mentioned that, with the help of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), discussions are ongoing to calibrate all Premix Fuel Tanks at all the LBCs and procure standard T-Bars for all Landing beaches across the country for proper standardization and efficient monitoring.

The meeting is the first of a series of meetings the NPFS intends to hold with various stakeholders along the distribution Chain.

