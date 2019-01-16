Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has advised former President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise Education and Infrastructure should he be reelected as President .

“If by God’s grace you are reelected as President, prioritize education and Infrastructure to create opportunities”.

The Overload of Akyem Abuakwa noted that developed countries such as US and Indonesia did same and they were able to create opportunities for their citizens which he believes Ghana can emulate to move the country forward.

He said as a traditional leader, he is always concerned about development and creation of opportunities for the youth .

He stated that former President Mahama is endowed with knowledge and experience in governance having gone through the political ranks as a Minister, Vice President and President.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin said this Tuesday when former President Mahama and his campaign team paid a courtesy call on as part of his campaign tour in the Eastern Region.

Addressing delegates subsequently, Mr. Mahama touted the NDC’s achievements in Kyebi. He mentioned the construction of the Apedwa Junction to Kibi and Asiakwa Junction, and the Water Treatment Plant at Kyebi as the two main monumental projects executed when he was in government.

He told the delegates that NDC party do not discriminate when in government adding ,it ensures that development is evenly distributed regardless of the Political dynamics in certain areas.

Mr. Mahama appealed to the delegates to vote for him as flagbearer to lead the NDC recapture power in 2020 to rescue Ghanaians from hardship as a result of bad governance by the NPP.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah