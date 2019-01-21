The UN has condemned the killing of an undercover journalist in Accra last week and wants thorough investigation into the case.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was assassinated near his family home by gunmen on a motorbike, months after a sitting MP Kennedy Agyepong splashed his pictures on TV calling for retribution over his role in a football corruption probe.

“The United Nations calls for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into Mr. Hussein-Suale’s death and full accountability for those responsible. Failure to bring perpetrators of human rights violations to justice creates a climate of impunity, which perpetuates the cycle of violence against journalists.

“The United Nations in Ghana reiterates the message of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists: “When journalists are targeted, societies as a whole pay a price. This should not become the new normal,” the acting Resident Coordinator, Ms. Sylvia Lopez-Ekra said in a statement.

“Protecting the fundamental right to freedom of expression also requires that journalists and media workers be protected, and action be taken to proactively promote their safety,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a United States Congressman is demanding sanctions against the ruling party’s lawmaker over the death of the investigative reporter.

A letter written to the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Mike Pompeo, by a member of Congress, Henry C. Johnson Jnr. demanded that Mr. Agyapong be issued with a possible travel ban and prevented from conducting business in the US.

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed on January 16.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM