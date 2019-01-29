A journey from Accra Central to Tema will take passengers approximately one and half hours, and vice versa, if they decided to go by train, officials of the Ghana Railway company have hinted.

The train will have about six stopovers along the line before getting to its final destination each day.

A trip is also not likely to cost above GHC5, Starr News’ Eric Mawuenya Egberta who took a ride in the train reported Tuesday.

The development comes to light as the Railway Development ministry re-launches the Accra-Tema rail lines today.

The company is for the next two weeks providing free rides to commuters after which they will begin to pay for the service.

Railway Development minister Joe Ghartey has expressed relief and excitement at the progress the sector is making under his leadership.

He says the sector has now taken off and Ghanaians are going to see massive development in the coming days.

Speaking to Starr News at the relaunch ceremony, the Essikado MP said most of the work seen the sector was done by the railway workers themselves.

“Our own people put the rail line together all by themselves. This is not to say we do not need help but I am happy to say our men did this. The Accra Tema rail was not operating when we took over office. There was some derailment some time back and that was why we had to close the railway. By God’s Grace, we’ve done a bit of work and the fruits are showing. The rail sector is a difficult one if you ask me,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM