About 17 people have been injured in the latest deadly clashes in Yendi linked to the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.

Two of the injured are said to be in critical conditions.

Six people have been arrested with weapons and currently in custody

The violence erupted Friday noon while the Andanis were preparing to commence performance of the funeral of the late Ya Naa Yakubu Andani II at the Old Gbewaa Palace

Heavy exchanges still raging across the Yendi township were first heard around the Yendi market centre after the Kug’a Naa announced suspension of the funeral.

The Ku’ga Naa suspended performance of the funeral after the Andanis could not gain access to the MbaDugu residence, Which is currently occupied by the Boling Lana

Starr News correspondent witnessed a cutlass attack of a young man and saw several armed youth exchanging fire with the security

About nine houses have been torched in the melee.

And there is some sort of self imposed curfew. Hundreds of sympathizers attending the funeral have left the town to their destinations.

The Northern Regional Minister and his Security Council members came to the old Gbewaa palace when tensions were still gathering.

The Andanis requested for the keys of the MbaDugu Residence to be handed over and also requested for the removal of the Boling Lana

When the Security Council declined the demand of the Andanis, the Ku’ga called off the funeral

And then the gunshots followed.

The police have confirmed the casualty figure and arrest of the suspects.

