The committee of Eminent Chiefs, headed by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu has urged all Dagombas the give the necessary respect and recognition to the newly installed overload of Dagbon Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama.

In a statement, the Otumfuo-led committee said: “The committee appeals to all Dagombas especially the Abudus and Andanis to accord the due recognition and obeisance to the new Yaa Naa as we chart a new course for lasting peace in Dagbon”.

The committee also commended the kingmakers for a successful selection of a new leader for the kingdom.

Also in a statement, former President John Mahama said:“after many years of hard work, negotiations, long meetings, disagreements, traditional considerations and agreements, we celebrate the efforts of successive governments for this day as Dagbon has finally seen peace”.

Meanwhile, the Bolini-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai on Friday endorsed the selection of the Chief of Savelugu and leader of the Andani Royal Family, Yoo Naa Abukari Mahama as new Ya Naa.

In a congratulatory message, the Bolin-Lana assured the new Ya Naa of his unflinching loyalty saying: “so as he leads us when he looks back, he will see me.”

Describing the new Ya Naa as his grandfather, the Bolin-Lana further in accordance with the best traditions of Dagbon, sent a high powered delegation from the Abudu Royal family led by the Regent of Tolon, Major Sulemana Abukari, Regent of Diare and Mba Dugu Iddrisu Iddi to formally congratulate the new Ya Naa.

“It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah will grant him the wisdom to lead and unite Dagbon as we enter into a new dawn of reconciliation, friendship, brotherliness, and unity,” the Bolin-Lana said in his message.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM