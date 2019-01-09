Egyptian Mohamed Salah on Tuesday won the 2018 CAF Player of the Year award at a colourful ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal.

With the win, the Liverpool superstar retains the award he won last year to become the first North African to win the prestigious diadem back-to-back.

Salah, who had earlier claimed the 2018 BBC African Footballer of the Year prize, competed against Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane from Senegal and Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal.

South Africa’s Chrestinah Kgatlana, who had a fine tournament at the 2018 AWCON, where the Banyana Banyana lost the final on penalties to Nigeria’s Super Falcons, was named the Women’s Player of the Year.

Kgatlana beat three-time winner Asisat Oshoala and her Falcons teammate Francisca Ordega to the title.

“I’m truly honoured and privileged to receive this award in this hall full of prestigious people. I dedicate this award to all the female footballers in South Africa and to all the girls who want to become champions,” she said.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Houston Dash, also claimed the Goal of the Year award.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was named the Women’s Coach of the Year ahead of Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby and Joseph Ndoko (Cameroon).

Nine-time African champions Super Falcons had something to cheer about as they were crowned the Women’s National Team of the Year.

That was the only award Nigeria won as Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi lost the Youth Player of the Year award to Morocco and Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi.

Frenchman Hervé Renard won Coach of the Year award after his impressive run with the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Mauritania won the men’s National Team of the Year ahead of nominees Madagascar and Uganda.

The Africa XI also had no Nigerian on the list. Salah, Mane, Aubameyang, Riyadh Mahrez (Algeria), Naby Keita (Guinea), Thomas Partey (Ghana), Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast) Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) and Denis Onyango (Uganda) made the list for the continent’s top 11 players.

