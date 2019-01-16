Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has joined Bulgarian First League side Dunav Russe until end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 29-year-old became a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with FC Vereya in 2017 and was on the verge of joining Sudanese side Al Merreikh but negotiations were abandoned when Fifa imposed a one-year ban on the player.

The former Asante Kotoko star was suspended from all football-related activities by the world football’s governing body for failing to settle outstanding debts owed to his former agent Andy Evans.

Inkoom was, however, cleared a few weeks ago to resume his career.

He has been capped 46 times for the Black Stars, scoring one goal. He represented the team at the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Source: Goal.com