Experienced journalist Kwami Sefa-Kayi says he is not interested in being part of the Ghana Football Association’s Normalisation Committee Communication and Promotion team.

The Peace FM morning show host says football is not his field and there are many knowledgeable people in that fraternity who can do a better job.

Sefa-Kayi thus in an official Press Release distant himself from the job.

“Good morning gentlemen, sorry to burst your bubble; regretfully I have to decline membership of this committee:

First of all, I wasn’t consulted in any way. I received a text message from Issah on Monday the 14th of January telling me about my nomination and a subsequent meeting the following day, he (Issah) didn’t mention an inauguration; he said, however, that he’d been trying to reach me for almost a week. I replied the following day when I saw the message and told him I was out of town so couldn’t attend; I arrived in Accra on Tuesday evening only to receive congratulatory messages when I turned my phone on: I’m taken aback that for such an important assignment, my approval or otherwise wasn’t discussed with me yet my name was put out there.

Secondly, I believe there are more knowledgeable and competent people in the field of sports and football journalism who when given the opportunity, can make more meaningful contributions to the way forward for the beautiful game..kindly accept my apologies, thank you very much.” He stated.

Other members of the Communication and Promotion Department are Paul Adom Otchere (Chairman), Ekow Asamah (Vice Chairman), Albert Sam, Ohene Brenyah and Tamimu Issah.

Source:Wires