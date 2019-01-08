Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested seven aggrieved customers of troubled gold trading firm Menzgold for “unlawful” demonstration.

The seven, according to the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyor would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We spelt out the consequences to them. We told them that whoever takes part in that demonstration and you are arrested you’d be made to face the full rigors of the law.

“So, as we speak they are in the custody of the Regional CID. Their statement has been taken and are still in custody, waiting for the next line of action,” he told Starr News.

The protesting customers of the gold firm were prevented from entering the Manhyia Palace by the Ashanti regional Police Command Tuesday.

According to the customers, they wanted to call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene in the ongoing crisis with the gold company.

But the Ashanti regional Police Command described the demonstration by the aggrieved customers of Menzgold in Kumasi as “illegal” and “unfortunate.”

“It’s unfortunate. It is just unfortunate, because per the Public Order Act if you want to embark on a demonstration, you write to the police. You don’t resort to such behaviour,” ASP Ahianyor told Starr News.

The customers of the gold dealership firm are protesting due to their inability to access their locked up funds. Several efforts by the customers targeted at the company to get their monies have failed to yield any positive results.

The customers since July last year, have been demanding the payment of their principal investments after the gold dealership company was instructed by the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt their gold trading operations.

They blocked roads at Amakom and other parts of Kumasi burning car tyres to express their anger.

