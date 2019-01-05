The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly Saturday embarked on a massive cleanup exercise to clear the Municipality of filth.

The exercise was massively patronized by residents and the security agencies.

The Municipal Assembly ordered for the closure of all shops until 10 am while some major streets were blocked during the exercise.

Most major drains in the Municipality were found to be heavily silted with plastics and polythene bag materials as well as other inert materials.

The Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw Gyasi said the cleanup exercise will be done every first Saturday of the month in line with his vision to ensure the municipality becomes the cleanest in Ghana.

He said about 4000 dustbins are being procured to be placed along vantage areas of the streets to discourage people from littering the environment.

He also announced plans to revive the sanitation court in the Municipality to prosecute recalcitrant who litter the environment.

Some participants in the exercise urged the assembly to enforce the sanitation bylaws, check open defecation and provide waste bins to ensure the municipality is kept clean.

Meanwhile, The Assembly has decided to hold another exercise in the market on January 7, 2019, which is a Holiday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah