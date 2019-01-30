The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye has reportedly declined a request by the Police to arrest and interrogate Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Starr FM’s Parliamentary correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan, the Police wrote to the Speaker to further interrogate the loudmouth lawmaker over the death of undercover Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

However, the Speaker declined the request of the police and has rather invited the investigators to Parliament on Thursday to interrogate the MP.

Hussein-Suale who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was killed on Wednesday, January 16, by unknown gunmen whilst he drove home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, dying instantly, according to the police.

His murder came some six months after the Assin Central MP splashed his pictures on TV calling for retribution over his role in a football corruption probe, titled Number 12.

The Ghana Police Service revealed last week that it had already interrogated Mr Agyapong over the gruesome murder of Hussein-Suale.

The police also requested a full recording of the video circulating on social media which had the MP calling for the slain undercover journalist to be beaten.

Meanwhile, there was near brawl between Mr. Agyapong and Asawase lawmaker Muntaka Mubarak in Parliament Wednesday morning.

Mr. Agyapong who has once again been referred to the privileges committee over his comments prior to the murder of undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale at the instance of Muntaka hurled insults at the the Asawase MP upon seeing him at the Speaker’s lobby.

He argued Muntaka was given the free way to speak ill of him on the floor Tuesday because he was absent.

Mr. Agyapong called Muntaka a thief – referring to his dismissal from the Sports Ministry by the late President Mills.

In return the minority whip called Mr. Agyapong a drug dealer. The heated exchanges between the duo moved from the lobby onto the floor of the chamber where some colleagues intervened.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM