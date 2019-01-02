The immediate past General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has called on church leaders and the media to put an end to the annual prediction of the deaths of some of the nation’s leaders.

The call followed reports that some pastors, particularly Rev Owusu Bempah during the New Year’s Eve church service said he has a revelation that some key leaders in Ghana will die 2019.

Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong who is also a lecturer of the Department of Religious Studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in a message reacting to the development said the practice of prophesying the death of key leaders has proven to be of no help in fostering the needed bond among both the church and leaders as well as the various religious beliefs.

He therefore charged the media to avoid giving publicity to such predictions in a bid to consolidate the religious faith.

“The annual pronouncements of death of national leaders have not been beneficial. We must protect the healthy relationship between the church and public officials including church and Muslim relationships.”

“Maybe this is the time the Media must stop providing Media Oxygen to the death predictions for public decency and maturity of Religious practices to thrive”, he noted.

Below is a copy of Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong’s message

“I have not heard Churches/Pastors from South Korea, France, Germany, UK, Canada, USA etc frequently predicting or discussing the death of their leaders being it Political, Religious, Traditional, Entertainment etc in Public in the name of Prophecy.

The accumulated evidence of public decency and best practices of healthy relationships must inform the church/prophets on our Public dealings with others.

The annual pronouncements of death of national leaders has not beingbeneficial. We must protect the healthy relationship between the church and public officials including church and Muslim relationships.

May be this is the time the Media must stop providing Media Oxygen to the death predictions for public decency and maturity of Religious practices to thrive. Political leaders who are affiliated to sources of such predictions will do the nation a lot of good if they can distance themselves from death predictions on others.

Moreover, Ministers of the Gospel who understand the prophetic gifts and ministry must intensify Christian Education on the subject both in their congregations and other Media platforms.

Christian Mutuality and Best Practices in matters of faith cannot be compromised. The Church in Ghana must be of better example to others in the African Continent. ‘Tell the Righteous it shall be well with them’. Isaiah 3:10”.

Source: Daily Graphic