The Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Constituency and Majority Chief Whip, Hon Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh on Thursday 3rd January, 2019 presented cheques of 3,000 and 10,000 cedis to the Chiefs of Abesim divisional area and Saint James Seminary and Senior High School respectively.

His kind gesture is geared toward actualizing his vision of improving education standards in his constituency, a move which is championed by the divisional chief and his elders.

Abesim Educational Fund was established by the Traditional leaders of the area to assist the brilliant but needy children in the community.

Hon. Cheremeh has been a contributor towards the fund since its inception.

Saint James Seminary and Senior High School also received its cheque of the above quoted amount as promised by the Member of Parliament at their 40th Anniversary Celebration that saw the leader as a guest and the representative of the President of the Republic a couple of weeks ago.

The donations were made by the constituency secretary and Presiding Member of Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Hon. Ansu Kumi and the special aide on behalf of the MP.

