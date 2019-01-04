The Takoradi Police Command has re-arrested Sammy Willis, a suspected notorious kidnapper who escaped from police cells.

The suspect broke jail on the 30th of December with the aid of a hacksaw blade.

He was however rearrested at the outskirts of Nkroful, a farming community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in an abandoned house by detective Sergeant Ametepey Letsui, Policewoman Lance Corporal Rejoice Mensah and Constable Michael Odoom.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills, who reportedly put up a fierce resistance was eventually overpowered by the determined officers at about 1am.

When contacted, the Takoradi district Commander Chief Supt Peter Ofori Donkor said he was in a meeting with the Regional police Commander and could not confirm or deny the arrest.

The Western Regional Police Command on 1st January, 2019 launched a manhunt for the re arrest of the 28-year old suspect believed to be behind the recent kidnappings in the metropolis.

