Police in the Eastern region have arrested 15 more suspects in connection with the series of kidnappings in the Western region.

They have been sent to the police headquarters in Accra, the Odumasi Police Commander, ASP Harry Selormey confirmed.

This comes on the back of the arrest of Emily Alimo and Samuel Wilis over the kidnapping of three girls in Takoradi.

Alimo was arrested in the Eastern region after it emerged that she had on several occasions exchanged messages with the prime suspect Willis.

The police on Thursday allayed fears of the public in the wake of “recent violent crimes” in the country.

The law enforcement agency urged for calm as it marshals “all resources” towards closing in on suspects.

A Nigerian evangelist resident in the Western region, Pastor King James told Starr News he is ashamed to be a Nigerian following the alleged kidnappings masterminded by Nigerians.

“In fact, as I am talking to you psychologically I am confused and not myself. There’s a lot of things going through my mind right now.

“I was telling a friend…that I feel like leaving Ghana because it has come to the extent that wherever place you go they look at you with that bad eye even when you are not the person who has done it.

“The shame that you are a Nigerian…that name Nigeria. That’s my problem,” he stated.

The Police on Wednesday disclosed that the first three girls kidnapped had established a relationship with their alleged kidnapper Wilis.

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe told a news conference investigations revealed the accused and the three victims had communicated several times before their kidnap.

Wilis is said to have contacted his victims several times through mobile phone communications as he promised the first and second victims with jobs while the accused promised the third victim with a mobile phone.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM