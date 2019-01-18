A high powered delegation from Tanzania visited the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to understudy the transformational agenda taking place at the Authority. This forms part of efforts of the Tanzanian Government to restructure and transform the Lottery business and operations in Tanzania.

The delegation was well received by the Management of the NLA. The Business Development Committee of NLA took the Tanzanians through a series of presentations and discussions on the history, change management processes, business models and initiatives of the Authority.

After the meeting with the Business Development Committee of NLA, the Tanzanians were educated by Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General of NLA on the transformational agenda of the Authority which includes the following:

E-kiosk Concept

The E-Kiosk is one of the top-notch business models of the Authority. The E-Kiosk project has absolutely no financial burden on the Authority and Government. It is a Private Initiative in collaboration with the National Lottery Authority. The Private Sector is responsible for the financial arrangements for the E-kiosk. The E-Kiosk project has gone through all the necessary legal proceedings and arrangements awaiting for the full implementation across Ghana and beyond.

The E-Kiosk would offer a wide range of services such as Banking, Mobile Money, Courier services, Remittance, payments of Water bills, Electricity bills, DSTV/Television Fees etc.

The E-kiosk project will partner State Institutions such as NABCO, YEA, Ghana Post, Ghana Revenue Authority, One District One Factory Secretariat, MMDAs and Members of Parliament in its implementation.

The successful implementation of the E-Kiosk Project will triple the revenue generation of the National Lottery Authority.

NLA-VAG Collaboration

Osei-Ameyaw explained to the Tanzanians that in order to have a uniform regulation and supervision, the National Lottery Authority at a point wanted to push for the repealing of the VAG Act 844 and Gaming Act 721 so that all forms of lottery and games of chance would be under the National Lottery Authority. The Gaming Commission of Ghana established under the Gaming Act 721 is under the Ministry of Interior whereas the Veterans Administration Ghana established under the VAG Act 844 is under the Ministry of Defence.

However, the Ministry of Defence in agreement with the Board of National Lottery Authority and Veterans Administration Ghana decided to collaborate beneficially to both Institutions instead of repealing the Act 844.

In accordance with the agreement between the NLA and VAG, the National Lottery Authority will very soon launch and subsequently start the operations of the NLA-VAG Lottery to the benefit of Government, Veterans, NLA and potential customers.

End to illegal Lottery

The Director-General, Osei-Ameyaw further explained that, one of the nightmares of the Authority is illegal Lottery and that the NLA supported by Association of Lotto Marketing Companies many times caused the arrest and prosecution of the illegal lotto operators, agents and writers.

However, due to resource constraints, political pressure and interferences there were no appropriate sanctions meted out to the illegal lotto operators, agents and writers. Also, most of the illegal lotto operators and agents were operating with the license provided by the Veterans Administration Ghana under Act 844 which empowered the Veterans to engage in raffles or Lottery to the realization of economic and financial empowerment to the Veterans.

The National Lottery Authority under NPP Government has adopted a more innovative and pragmatic approach to addressing illegal lottery operations in Ghana through registration, validation and granting of a license to Banker to Banker Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers who are able to satisfy all the requirements of the National Lottery Authority.

Self-financing Business Model of NLA and Payments to the Consolidated Fund

The National Lottery Authority since its establishment has been running on a Self-financing business model without Government funds.

The Authority is responsible for the generation of its own revenue for the administration, operations and overall management of NLA.

The Authority is responsible for the payments of its employees and Service Providers.

NLA is also mandated by the law under Act 722 to pay monies to Government through the Consolidated Fund for National Development.

The Tanzanians were highly impressed with the delivery of Osei-Ameyaw and they recommended to him to assist the Tanzanian Government to restructure and transform Lottery Business and operations in Tanzania. According to the delegation, their Government is ever ready to understudy and implement the business models and initiatives introduced by Osei-Ameyaw and the Board of NLA.

Osei-Ameyaw on behalf of the Board and Management also assured the Tanzanian delegation that, NLA is prepared for cooperation, collaboration and that the Authority will assist the Tanzanian Government to restructure and transform Lottery business and operations in Tanzania.

The Tanzanian delegation led by Mr. Amon A. Mpanju(Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs) was made up of Sande H. Mnozya(Principal Human Resource Officer, Ministry of Finance and Planning), Elias D. Mwandobo(Counsellor, Tanzania High Commission, Abuja, Nigeria), Hangi M. Changa(State Attorney, Office of the Solicitor General of the United Republic of Tanzania), Luizer E. Mndeme(Principal Economist, Ministry of Finance and Planning), Goodluck G. Moshi(ICT Officer, E-Government Agency), Nuhu R. Msangi (Principal Tax Officer, Tanzania Revenue Authority) and Francisco M. Bajumuzi (Personal Assistant to the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs).

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM