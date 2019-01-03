Tension has engulfed the New Juaben Juaben North Constituency in the Eastern Region following the alleged arrest of two leaders of the aggrieved youth who are up in arms with the Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng.

The two, Osei Boateng and Yaw man, were allegedly arrested and incarcerated Wednesday when they went to the Effiduase Police Station to report incidents of death threats by some marauding thugs allegedly unleashed by the embattled MP and some Constituency executives to fight them.

Other leaders of the disgruntled youth have deserted their homes after the alleged thugs launched manhunt on them in their homes.

The Asokore Community for instance was charged Wednesday night as angry supporters of the party stormed out of their homes to express their displeasure over the incident. They threatened to invade the Police Station to forcefully release their compatriots. They are calling on President Akufo-Addo to call their MP to order.

But the Effiduase District Police Commander DSP Daniel Yaro has debunked claims that the two men have been arrested by Police.

The aggrieved Youth of the Party have been on a sustained campaign against their MP warning him not to seek re-election to avert their wrath citing poor performance and failure to secure them Jobs .

They also accuse the MP, who is a Deputy Local Government Minister, of failing to lobby for employment opportunities for them despite countless appeals.

The aggrieved Tuesdayt night flooded the entire constituency with posters expressing their sentiment against both the MP and the Constituency executives.

Their action follows a foiled demonstration against the MP during the farmers day celebration by the Police after which their leaders were arrested and released later on.

Secretary to the aggrieved youth, Benard Boateng told Starr News “the boys are suffering at the grassroot. Since 2016 up to date we haven’t heard a word from the MP up to date we have not seen a single project by the MP so we the Youth in Juaben North from Asikesu, Mpaem, Asokore , Oyoko we are working to drop him down massively so we have warned him not to come again in 2020″.

He added that ,” last night we pasted some posters around the constituency the constituency secretary and his team are going round tearing the posters. The youth are there they said they need jobs because you[MP] is a Deputy Local Government Minister at that place there are many job opportunities but up to date nothing shows he is willing to help us, what is that, so we say we don’t want him again”.

He debunked claims that their actions are being fueled by an interested party in the New Juaben North Seat.

