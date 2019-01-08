The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has assured Ghanaians that there will be money in their pockets this year.

Addressing Party supporters in Takoradi to take stock of the party’s performance after two years of being in power, the lawyer said he has enough assurance from the Akufo-Addo-led government that there will be enough liquidity in the system this year to improve the lots of Ghanaians.

” The first two years was to set the foundation and set things right. Recently we met the President and what he said is that 2019 is an action year and money will be in our pockets. Those who say they have not yet seen anything, the President has heard you and we taking measures to ensure that you who have worked will reap the benefit,” he told the supporters.

Mr Blay also admonished members of the party to desist from grumbling “We have taken measures from 2019, everything is going to work in such a way that, you who have brought this party to power, you in whom the power resides, you are now going to benefit immensely”.

He advised party kingpins from working against each other.

