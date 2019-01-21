The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Dr. Agnes Adu has disclosed that the company intends to construct an international convention centre.

She said the building will be a multipurpose facility.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Moring Starr Monday, the CEO said “trade Fair will build an International Convention Center. We want to build a multi-purpose facility.

“We will consider all partnerships that make sense to make sure we succeed in putting up the convention centre.”

The trade fair company will from February 23 to March 26 hold its yearly flagship fair “the international trade fair” which she referred to as a big deal, adding “In my 9 months, we did our best to bring back the Int’l Trade Fair which attracted a little over 500 vendors.”

Speaking about her achievements since she assumed office some 9 months ago, she revealed she had cleared about half of workers salary arrears, revised tenancy agreements, and began moves to settle electricity bills owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana, and prevented the liquidation of the company.

She said “when I came in, workers had not been paid for 18 months. We have managed to pay current salaries and cleared about half of the arrears owed employees. We are putting in place measures to pay off other arrears. We’ve worked things out with the ECG such that all tenants have their own prepaid meters. No tenant is attached to the Ghana Trade Fair Company meter. At the end of 2018, we managed to clear about 30% of our debt so far. Some companies were paying as low as 50 pesewas per square metre when I got in and so we came up with a new tenancy agreement.”

She added “when I walked in, the company owed the ECG about GHC500,000 or more.. I set a 90-day plan to collect all monies owed us by permanent tenants and that was successful to a large extent. Before I was tasked to take care of the Ghana Trade Fair Company, it was abandoned, deserted, and unmanageable. It was in a total mess. There was no electricity flowing into the facility.”

On how she intends to make the company prosperous, she noted “as long as God permits, I will like to be the CEO of the Ghana Trade Fair Company for long. If I am permitted to sit in the CEO seat for the next 5 years, the master-plan I have will be executed fully.”

“I am planning what is going to happen in the next 5 to 10 years. I am equally ensuring the buildings take shape once again.“

She said “so far, I have to say I am lucky to not to experience corruption at any level at all. There is proper documentation”.

