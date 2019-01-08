Cardiff City have joined the race to sign Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses, reports Completesports.com.

The retired Nigerian international has not made an appearance for Chelsea in their last 16 games across all competitions.

Moses is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month having barely featured under coach Maurizio Sarri.

According to a report on English tabloid, The Standard, Crystal Palace were believed to be favourites over buying him outright for a deal worth around £12m, while Fulham have also been linked with a loan move for the 27 year old winger.

Source:Standard