Ghana International defender Samuel Inkoom has joined Bulgarian Premier Division side Dunav Ruse.

According to reports he will be presented to the media today after having his first training with the team on Monday.

The 29-year-old defender was banned in 2017 by the world football governing body for a breach of contract with his agent Andrew Evans for failing to pay his part of the transfer fees to Dnipro from FC Basel in 2014.

Inkoom’s suspension was extended in May 2018 because he failed to raise the monies involved to settle his former agent.

However, the former Asante Kotoko defender after a year of inactivity has been pardoned by FIFA to pave way for him to return to the field and finally joins Dunav Ruse.

Source:Starr Sports