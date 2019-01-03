Government has imposed a curfew on the Chereponi and Saboba communities in the Northern region following the raging tribal conflict between the Konkombas and Chokosis.

The curfew which takes effect from today January 3,2019 will last between 4pm and 7am each day, a statement from the Interior ministry said.

The statement said the decision was on the advice of the Northern regional security Council.

Over 100 houses have so far been burnt with three people injured in the conflict.

The two tribes have laid competing claims over a small plot of land found in the community. In June last year, an attack on a Chokosi man who went with a tractor to plough the disputed land escalated into deadly dawn reprisals that led to the death of two Konkombas.

The security swiftly moved to foiled further escalations after arresting more than 12 Konkombas, including a local chief, with deadly weapons at a nearby village. They were later released without charge.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM