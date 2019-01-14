Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the untested governance by Nana Akufo-Addo is the cause of the current hardship in the country.

According to Mahama, governance is a serious business which must not be entrusted to someone who wants to experiment with it.

He therefore called on delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress to choose a flagbearer who has the experience and track record to govern well.

“At this moment, we don’t need someone who will want us to try him. It is the same try me try me mantra which has brought hardship into the Country. We need someone whom when NDC recapture power has track record and has the experience in governance to help improve the living standards of Ghanaians”.

Mr. Mahama stressed that he is hopeful NDC will recapture power in 2020 but said the Party needs a unifier to lead the party to secure the victory.

“We need somebody who will be a unifier. We don’t need someone who will divide us. We need someone who will bring all of us together into the 2020 election. By God’s grace if we are united we will win the election”.

Mr. Mahama said this on Monday when he addressed delegates at Aburi-Abotakyi in the Akuapem South Constituency of the Eastern region on his four day tour of the region.

He said the Party has learnt its lessons and will ensure that mistakes committed when in power are not repeated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah