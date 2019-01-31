Ghana has submitted a final 21-man squad to CAF for the 2019 U20 Cup of Nations in Niger which starts this weekend.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah left out 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup star Emmanuel Toku from the squad after the player failed to join in Niamey for pre-tournament training.

Only four from the Black Starlets team which finished second at the 2017 Africa U17 Championship in Gabon made the cut.

They are goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, Ibrahim Sulley, Ibrahim Sadiq and Mohammed Kudus who will wear the iconic No.10 jersey.

Tanzania-based Enoch Atta Agyei is the only player based on the continent to be included in the 21-man squad.

Ghana open their campaign against Burkina Faso on Sunday before facing Senegal and Mali in Group B.

Ghana’s squad and numbers

Goalkeepers: 1. Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), 16. Nurudeen Abdul Manaf ( Eupen, Belgium), 21. Frederick Asare ( Accra Lions FC)

Defenders: 2. Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort), 3. Fard Ibrahim (Vejle, Denmark), 4. Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC, Ghana), 12. Montari Kamahini (Dreams FC), 13. Michael Baidoo ( Midtjylland, Denmark), 15. I0shaku Konda (LASK Linz, Austria), 20. Gideon Mensah (Nordsjalland, Denmark)

Midfielders: 5.Sabit Abdulai (UD Extramadura, Spain), 6. Ibrahim Sulley (Rising Star, Ghana), 7.Emmanuel Kumah (Tudu Mighty Jets), 8. Prosper Ahiabu (WAFA SC), 10. Mohammed Kudus (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 11. Ibrahim Sadiq (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), 17. Enoch Atta Agyei (Azam FC, Tanzania), 19. Saliw Babawo (Dynamo Brest, Belarus)

Forwards: 9. Basit Abdul Rahman Umar (New Edubiase United, Ghana), 14. Frank Arhin (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), 18. Daniel Lomotey ( WAFA SC, Ghana)

Source: GFA