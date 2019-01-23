Ghana’s U-20 head coach,Jimmy Cobblah has excluded former U-17 duo Gabriel Leveh and Najeeb Yakubu as well as Manchester City kid Amankwah Yeboah from Ghana’s squad for the 2019 U-20 AFCON in Niger.

Amankwah Yeboah, an 18-year-old centre back, joined the team last week and featured in their 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Head coach Jimmy Cobblah believes his performance was below par in the only match he played for the team and has dropped him from the final squad.

The Black Satellites are currently in Niamey camping for the start of the tournament on 2 February.

Gabriel Leveh and Najeeb Yakubu have also been dropped from the squad after several days of strenuous training with the team at their final camping base in Sogakope.

Ghana are in Group B alongside Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Below Ghana’s final 21-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Danlad Ibrahim, Frederick Asare and Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Montari Kamahini, Gideon Mensah, Maxwell Arthur, Fard Ibrahim, Nathaniel Adjei, Ishaaku Kondah

Midfielders: Prosper Ahiabu, Emmanuel Kumah, Enock Attah Agyei, Michael Baidoo, Frank Arhin, Ibrahim Sulley, Saliw Babawo, Mohammed Kudus,

Strikers: Daniel Lomotey, Isaac Atanga, Emmanuel Toku, Ibrahim Sadiq.

