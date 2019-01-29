Acting Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, Ms Gita Honwana Welch has pledged her organization’s commitment to work closely with the Government of Ghana in support of its development policies, particularly on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNDP Resident Representative made the comments when she called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway on Monday, January 28, 2019, at her office in Accra.

Updating the Minister on ongoing reforms at the United Nations (UN), Ms Gita Welch expressed the organization’s gratitude for the Ministry’s unflinching support to the process of de-linking the UN Resident Coordinator’s functions from the UNDP Resident Representative, making them two separate functions.

The reforms which took effect from January 2019 has repositioned the UNDP as an integrator to facilitate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while contributing significantly to the efforts of the UN Development System for sustainable development.

On her part, Mrs Botchway commended the UNDP for its development interventions, in Ghana.

She was particularly grateful to the UNDP for its commitment to reducing inequality the world over.

Recounting the President’s national and global position in the implementation of the SDG’s, she said, Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is open to any kind of assistance once it will be beneficial to its citizens.

Mrs Botchwey called for the further strengthening of the already existing relationship between Ghana and the UNDP for mutual benefits.

