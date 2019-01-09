The Minority in Parliament has accused the Akufo-Addo government of using the banking sector reforms as a coy to deliberately run down businesses owned by people perceived to have ties with the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to the Minority, the recent revocation of the license of Heritage bank confirms their suspicion that the Bank of Ghana was being used by the government to attack shareholders of banks the government is not comfortable with.

“The most recent development is the revocation of the license of Heritage Bank Ghana on the grounds that its majority shareholder, Mr Seidu Agongo, failed the “fit and proper person” test, and thus, was “unsuitable” to own or run a bank in Ghana. Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank of Ghana on Friday, 4 January 2019 at a press conference said Heritage Bank’s capital appears to have come from sources which are suspicious.

“The Governor stated categorically that the funds used to acquire Heritage Bank’s license were derived from contracts awarded to Mr. Agongo by COCOBOD which are currently the basis of criminal prosecution in the High Court of Ghana. For this reason, Mr. Agongo is not fit and proper to own a bank in Ghana. Recall that the case also involves Dr Opuni, former CEO of COCOBOD. Mr. Governor, when did it become a crime to use earnings from one type of business to engage in another?

” We find this very disappointing and unfair. It is rather unfortunate that a whole Central Bank Governor will act in such a prejudicial and unjust manner based on presumptions that are not considered “prima facie”. Although the matter is still in the high court and pending final adjudication, the Governor has pronounced Mr. Agongo guilty and, on this basis, decided with his management and Board to deprive him of his hard-earned investment,” the Minority said in a statement.

The statement further noted “What has happened to the so-called adherents to the rule of law? What has become of the time-honored principle of “innocent until proven guilty”?

“Is the Governor a “surrogate” for judicial action against opponent? Is it a coincidence that other surrogates are being used to call on the Special Prosecutor to victimize members of the Opposition? We find this very worrisome because it has become clear that capricious abuse of power for the victimization of political opponents has become the order of the day under the current government.

“This position taken by the governor has blown the lid on the unfair targeting of investors such as Dr Kwabena Duffour because of their affiliation with the NDC.

” It is gradually becoming evident that the just-ended banking sector clean-up has an inherent political motivation. Ghanaians will recall how the indebtedness of Government of Ghana to UniBank due to the failure of the NPP government to pay claims owed the Bank, resulted in the collapse of UniBank and several jobs were lost”.

Banks in Ghana have been reduced from 33 to 23 after the “clean up” exercise conducted by the Central bank.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM