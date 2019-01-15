Communication Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu Ekuful on Tuesday paid a working visit to her constituents.

Joined by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ablekuma West George Cyril Bray, Mrs Owusu Ekuful cut the sod for the Shiabu Police Station Project during the 3-hour visit.

She also launched an e-learning extra classes programme for senior high school students in the constituency at the Ebenezer Senior High School as well inspected some ongoing projects in the constituency—one of such is the 10-seater Water Closet Toilet Project in the school.

Addressing a gathering of students and stakeholders at the launch of the e-learning project, Mrs Owusu Ekuful expressed utmost delight to be part of the project saying it would transform the country’s educational sector.

“I’m delighted to be part of the launch of this Wolo app, an e-learning application. It combines my two passions—technology and education, and I always say that education is the key to personal transformation,” she stated.

She continued: “My favourite anecdote also is that if I hadn’t been to school, I would be selling charcoal because I have sold charcoal before. [But] by being educated today I am a lawyer, a member of parliament and Minister of State. It’s education, hard work that made it possible.

“If that could be possible in my life, it can be possible in yours. The important thing is to make the most of the opportunities that you are given. One such opportunity is this Wolo, e-learning application.”

Addressing the designers of the e-learning platform directly, Mrs Owusu Ekuful said the government through the Communication Ministry would push for the adoption of the platform nationwide.

“There’re opportunities available for you to extend the reach of your programme. There’re ongoing programmes which will benefit from being linked up to yours. One such initiative is being organised by the Ghana Investment Fund and Electronic Communication (GIFEC) which provided these devices for you to utilise. They also have an educational component to it. They don’t just provide devices. They also provide coding and other things and I believe it’s an excellent initiative for them to consider providing content to all schools in the country,” she said.

Mrs Owusu Ekuful further noted, “it’s imperative that our students be encouraged to also utilise the few tools at their disposals to make responsible use of their time.”

“It’ll be in our interest to encourage our children to also come in learn,” she stated.

