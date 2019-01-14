The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful would on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 tour parts of the Constituency.

At 10 am, in Shiabu, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful would join George Cyril Bray, Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma West to cut the sod for the Shiabu Police Station Project.

At Opetekwei, at the Ebenezer Secondary School, she will launch the ‘E-learning Extra Classes Program’ for SHS students.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful would also inspect work on the 10-seater Water Closet Toilet Project in the Ebenezer Secondary School.

Then in Mansralor, she would assess work on the refurbished Dansoman Post Office. The Project has been completed and will be commissioned soon.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM