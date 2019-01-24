US comedian Kevin Barnett has died at the age of 32.

He was known for co-creating the Fox series Rel and as a writer on TV comedies including Broad City, as well as for his routines as a stand-up.

Barnett was reportedly on holiday in Mexico when he died, but the cause of death is not yet known.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and client Kevin Barnett,” his talent agency UTA wrote on Twitter.

“He was an incredible talent and a wonderful person. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Barnett’s last Instagram post before he died showed him in Mexico. The comments section has since been flooded with tributes from fans.

Ben Kissel, who hosted the podcast Round Table of Gentlemen with Barnett, paid tribute on Twitter.

“The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received,” he wrote.

“Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re [going to] see them again. We love you KB.”

Comedy Central tweeted: “Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Along with Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz, Barnett co-created Rel, which debuted last year.

The sitcom, which follows a Chicago man trying to rebuild his life after his ex-wife slept with his barber, is loosely based on Howery’s life.

Barnett’s other credits include writing for The Carmichael Show and appearing in the 2014 film Dumb and Dumber To.

