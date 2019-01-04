The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives has voted to end a partial government shutdown – but the move looks certain to be vetoed by President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has said he will reject any measure that does not provide funding for his proposed US-Mexico border wall.

New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has branded the wall “an immorality”.

The measures also require the approval of the Republican-run Senate – but senators have already ruled this out.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans there would not back measures that Mr Trump did not support and called the Democrats’ move a “total nonstarter” and a “political sideshow”.

The legislation passed by the House of Representatives would fund homeland security operations until 8 February and fund several other agencies until September.

Source: BBC