Vodafone Ghana is realigning its operation to begin the deployment of 4G to its customers in the next three months.

This means customers of Vodafone Ghana should expect to have faster internet speed and improved service quality from April this year.

The telecom firm is expected to spend about $90 million to fully deploy the 4G services to its subscribers.

“What we have done now as we speak is to put in place a technical team that’s accelerating the process to align our infrastructure to deliver 4G to our customers. The timeline has been made clear by our CEO.

“We are looking at full deployment by the second quarter of this year which is then the beginning of April 2019,” Ebenezer Amankwah, Corporate Relations Manager of Vodafone Ghana told Starr Business.

The National Communication Authority last month granted Vodafone the green light to operate 4G after winning the bid.

It follows a “successful financial negotiations,” the NCA said in a statement on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

“This is the result of the process which begun in September 2018 when the NCA published a Request for Applications (RFA) and made available three lots of 2x5MHz in the 800MHz band,” the statement added.

