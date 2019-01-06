Sylvester Mensah, NDC flagbearer hopeful has declared that Ghanaians will give power back to the NDC in 2020 because the current NPP government has “messed up” the economy which has negatively affected all sectors, bringing hardship to the citizenry.

He said he is the right person to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections which will motivate Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in order to help put Ghana back on the right track for all citizens to prosper.

“Ghanaians have come to terms with the fact that this government has failed. All the flagship programmes this government promised Ghanaians have failed. Ghanaians are suffering. Ghanaians are feeling the hardship well packaged and being delivered by the NPP government. We need to wrest power from the NPP and put our country back on track”, he stated.

Speaking to branch and Constituency executives of the Odododiodio constituency in the Mission to Nations Chapel on Saturday, 5th January, 2018, Mr. Mensah expressed optimism that the NDC is coming back to power in 2020. He declared: “I have come here to assure you that we are winning the 2020 elections” which was greeted with rapturous cheers and thunderous shouts by delegates at the meeting.

Delegates have expressed satisfaction about Mr. Mensah’s assurance that under his leadership, everyone will get a job to do for a living. They have promised to vote for him as the flagbearer of the party in 2020.

Before the meeting, scores of enthusiastic party supporters who support Mr Mensah’s bid joined the team to pay a courtesy call on Nae Wulomo (head of traditional priests in the Ga state) and his elders. Mr. Mensah took the opportunity to inform the Nae Wulumo and his elders about his bid and his mission to meet with the constituents of Odododiodio. The Nae Wulomo commended Mr. Mensah for paying homage to his authority and called on all to support Mr. Mensah as a son of the land who is blessed with the qualities of leadership. The Nae Wulomo said a special prayer for Mr. Mensah and pronounced blessings on him for a successful bid.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM