Public Relations Officer of Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has told the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that he and artistes Manager of the the company Hanson Nana Asiamah popularly known as Bulldog are not falsifying documents of properties of the company as being alleged.

The duo have been invited by EOCO to assist with investigations for allegedly keeping Zylofon Media properties.

Reacting to reports on the invitation, Arnold said: “we are at EOCO for questioning to help with investigation. Nobody is trying or trying to change documents. First, I don’t have the time. Second, I don’t know any so-called properties’.”

EOCO has advised all workers of Zylofon and their parent company Menzgold who have company properties with them to return them immediately.

An EOCO statement called on the general public to assist EOCO by giving out relevant information that will help retrieve all the vehicles and properties of Menzgold following the case against the CEO Nana Appiah Mensah.

