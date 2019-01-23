Webster University Ghana Introduces Weekend MBA program

Webster University Ghana is making university education even more accessible with the introduction of the Weekend MBA program at its campus in East Legon, Accra.

The weekend MBA provides working professionals with the opportunity to attend lectures once a week on Saturdays, making it easier to work as they earn their post-graduate degree in just 14-months.

“Offering a Saturday program opens the door for students whose schedules would not normally permit them to attend classes during the week,” said Christa Sanders, Campus Director of Webster University Ghana. “Access to quality American education is one of Webster Ghana’s priorities, and by scheduling weekend courses, we now create additional opportunities for working professionals to earn a global American degree.”

“Admissions for the weekend MBA classes are already in progress for our Spring II intake which begins in March 18. Classes will equip students with knowledge and application of business and management principles that will help them successfully compete in an ever-demanding and complex global work environment,” she added.

Webster University is an American University based in St. Louis, Missouri with international campus locations in the United States, Austria, Greece, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Switzerland, China and Thailand. Ghana is the first and only country in Africa to have a Webster campus. The university has a 104-history of providing high quality education which transforms students for global citizenship and individual excellence.

At Webster, students also have the option of studying abroad at any of the international campuses for a year while paying the Ghana campus tuition fee. Students may also transfer permanently to any of the other campuses to complete their degree.

Outside of the introduction of the weekend MBA program, the Ghana campus offers undergraduate programs in the areas of Management, Media Communications, International Relations, Finance, Psychology and Computer Science. At the graduate level, the university also offers a Master in International Relations and will soon offer a program in Cybersecurity.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM