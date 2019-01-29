Former President John Dramani Mahama says education will be a major pillar in the 2020 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mahama said the upcoming manifesto will deal with the challenges facing the education sector, with particular emphasis on resolving challenges of the Double Track Senior High School system.

Mr Mahama said this on Monday when he addressed delegates of the NDC in Hohoe in the Hohoe Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Volta Region and students of the St. Francis College of Education besieged the meeting to express their frustrations with developments on the education front.

He told the trainee teachers that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failed to tell the truth to students of Colleges of Education and now reality has caught up with them in government over the issue of allowance.

Mr Mahama questioned the rational for students of Colleges of Education being subjected to write licensure examinations and national service, after doing one-year practical teaching as part of their course.

On the upcoming flagbearership elections slated for February 23, 2018, Mr Mahama urged the delegates to vote for him, adding that the NDC cannot afford to fail Ghanaians in election 2020.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM