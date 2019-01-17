Private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI has said it is terribly devastated by the chilling murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale but remains resolute in uncovering wrongdoing in society.

Ahmed Hussein, who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shot by gunmen on a motorbike Wednesday night while in his car driving home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck. The body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra.

In a statement commiserating with the family of the slain undercover journalist, Tiger Eye PI said: “We at Tiger Eye PI are terribly devastated by the dastardly act, but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country.”

The killing of Ahmed comes months after his picture was brandished on TV by a member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong during the airing of his anti-Anas documentary ‘who watches the watchman’ and called on the public to attack him as he was ready to face the consequences.

Below is the full statement from Tiger EYE PI

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigative journalist and team member of Tiger Eye PI was last night assassinated at Madina by two gunmen on a motorbike while driving home. The two unidentified men fled after shooting Ahmed at close range, twice in the chest and once in the neck, killing him instantly according to Police investigators at Madina. The body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra.

We commiserate with Ahmed’s family on this painful loss and pray that Allah will give them the strength to bear the grief.

We at Tiger Eye PI are terribly devastated by the dastardly act but remain unshaken in our resolve to pursue nation-wreckers and make corruption a high-risk activity in the country.

We call on the security agencies to unmask the elements behind this assassination and bring them to book.

Tiger Eye P. I. is an award-winning investigative organization based in Accra, Ghana. It is headed by multiple awards wining investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. Our ultimate mission is to uncover the truth wherever it may be and to name, shame and jail the purveyors of crime in our society. Ahmed was an excellent experienced investigative journalist with our team. His last assignment was Number12 (#12) that exposed bribery and corruption and commissions in African football.

We are looking forward to Islamic burial.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM