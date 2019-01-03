The Kumasi Central Prisons has arrested 33-year-old Gifty Addo for attempting to smuggle weed and tramadol in a meat stew for her boyfriend who is serving jail term at the prison.

The vigilance of a female Prisons officer at duty post at the main entrance of the prison’s led to the arrest of the suspect, authorities told Ultimate News.

The suspect, whose boyfriend Yaw Odum, is serving a 3-year jailed term for abduction has allegedly been selling narcotic drugs for inmates of the prison for some time now.

Police search in a transparent rubber bucket containing tomatoes stew and animal intestines uncovered 13 mini parcels of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and 10 blister packs of tramadol 225mg.

DSP Jeremiah Alale confirmed the arrest in an interview with Ultimate Fm’s Isaac Bediako.

He said the matter will be investigated further and sanction duly applied.

Source: Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Isaac Bediako Justice