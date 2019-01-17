Cabinet has approved a 30million dollar water supply expansion project for the people of Yendi in the Northern Region.

It is coming on the back of a successful followed through roadmap in the area in relation to the funerals of Ya-Na Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Ya-Na Yakubu II.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who disclosed this in at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra said the project is to be financed through a credit facility agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Indian Exim Bank.

The Yendi Water Supply system serves the Yendi municipality and other surrounding towns and villages. The system takes it raw water from River Daka which flows through a water treatment facility built in 1961.

However as a result of the population and economic growth in Yendi Municipality, it has become necessary to expand the existing water supply system to meet the demands of beneficiary towns and communities.

Mr. Nkrumah said the expansion of the water supply system is also in line with government’s policy to ensure that by 2030 all people living in Ghana have potable water.

“The provision of potable water to over one hundred and thirty-three (133,000) people through the Yendi project would be a giant step towards achieving this objective” he said.

The Ofoase Ayirebi legislator said government was delighted about this project because the Yendi Municipality among other things contributes to the Agric.

source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM