Several people have been killed during protests in Zimbabwe after the government more than doubled the price of fuel overnight.

Hundreds more were arrested as demonstrators took to the streets in the cities of Harare and Bulawayo.

Burning tyres have been used to barricade roads and block bus routes.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the fuel price rise is aimed at tackling shortages caused by an increase in fuel use and “rampant” illegal trading.

Zimbabwe’s government is trying to resuscitate the country’s struggling economy.

Inflation is running high while wages have stagnated.

Security Minister Owen Ncube confirmed there had been deaths but did not give a figure.

He blamed opposition figures and political rights groups for the violence and said an investigation was under way.

