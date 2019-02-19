The Akyem Achiase Police have arrested a 19-year-old Junior High School Student, Joseph Prah, also a Spinner, for allegedly abducting his 20-year-old girlfriend.

According to the Police, on January 12,2019, the victim, Georgina Ama Amenyo, left home at Anamase, a community near Achiase but did not return.

A week later, her distraught mother, Bradu Esther, investigated and identified the suspect Joseph Prah, a JHS 2 student as her boyfriend at Akyem Manso, where she confronted him over the whereabouts of her daughter where Joseph admitted accommodating her for just one day after which she left.

The Mother of the Victim reported the incident to the Police and subsequently the suspect was arrested.

Police proceeded to the house of the suspect and upon search in his room retrieved a brassier, a cover cloth, a pair of shoes belonging to the victim but the suspect insisted seeing her off on January 13,2019.

He has since been remanded into Police custody by the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court to assist in investigations. His next court appearance is February 11,2019

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News search efforts are underway to find the victim.

