The Confederation of African Football, CAF yesterday in Niamey, Niger Republic officially approved the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament set to take place in Egypt from June 19 to July 21, 2019.

This will be the first time in the history of the AFCON that VAR will be used.The Video Assistant Referee became famous during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

VAR was also used during the finals of the 2018 Total CAF Champions League between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Esperance of Tunisia. It was also applied at the 2018 Total CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: Starr Sports