CAF has offered an automatic qualification ticket to Ghana’s Black Queens ahead of 2019 All African Games.

This year’s competition will be the fifth edition to be staged in Morocco.

Africa’s reigning champions Nigeria, runners-up in AWCON 2018 held in Ghana, South Africa and the host Ghana have all qualified for this years tournament following the directives of CAF to forgo playing of qualifiers rather it has given the nod to all African countries that participated in the last AWCON edition in Ghana.

This means Mali, Zambia, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Algeria will join the aforementioned list for the 2019 All African Games Women’s tournament.

The qualification matches was due to commence on February and end in April 2019 but that has been cancelled due to the new formalities.

CAF new directives will now have Morocco, host of the competition sit on the fence since they were not part of the teams that made it to Ghana.

The showpiece for women’s talent and growth is scheduled to be held from August 23 to September 3, 2019 in Congo Brazzaville.

Ghana go into the tournament as the defending champions after they beat Cameroon in the final.

Source: CAF